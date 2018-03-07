FRESNO

Jury finds sex offender guilty on all 36 counts of sex crimes and child porn

(KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A jury has found Cornelio Jimenez guilty on all 36 counts of sex crimes and child porn. He could face more than 1,882 years to life in prison at sentencing, which would be the longest in California history, according to court experts.

Jimenez lied to police about where he lived for more than a year. The registered sex offender only showed up on authorities' radar when they traced child porn to the home where he lived. During that time, prosecutors say he discussed molesting kids in emails.

After his arrest, police say Jimenez admitted to the crimes.

Investigators found videos showing Jimenez engaging in sexual activity with two girls ages four and seven. Prosecutors showed jurors videos as evidence for the 36 counts.

Jimenez turned down an offer of 75 years to life before trial.

Sentencing for Jimenez is scheduled for May 8th.
