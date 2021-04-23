Residents ready to shop at Just Between Friends sale

"Cheap clothes. He's a growing boy, and I don't like to pay retail," said Leslie Angel of Fresno.
Angel came with her four-year-old son Luke. He had his own shopping list.
"Toys," said Luke Angel when asked about what he wanted.
The children and maternity consignment sale brings people together in one location.
The sale is at the Junior Exhibit Hall off Butler, past Chance and parking is on-site at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
This year is slightly different due to the pandemic.
"We have all the same protocols like the retail stores where we have sneeze guards. We have hand sanitizer. We have masks in case someone has forgotten one," said organizer Mandi Milburn. "We are following all the CDC and local health department guidelines for retail stores and we have nice spacing between the aisles."
Shoppers need tickets to attend the event three-day event. Some come with their own wagons or bags.
"New this year, Just Between Friends has a virtual wait line. So if the line gets too congested, you can use your smartphone to scan a QR code, and it'll save your spot in line. Then when it's your turn to check out, it'll notify you by text," Milburn said.
Organizers are also seeing the impact of the pandemic with people decluttering and selling new and gently used items.
People are also ready to spend after staying home for much of the year.
"On the shoppers' side, they want to come and stock up because they know they can get way more for less. Then have what they need for their kids, and that stimulus money has helped," Milburn said.
Organizers say people can still sell items like toys and clothing.
Just Between Friends has a fee, but sellers can earn money depending on the items sold.
The Just Between Friends Together sale kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
For details, go to the JBF Fresno website.