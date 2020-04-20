Kaweah Delta staff forced to wear same face mask for weeks, says nursing assistant

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A nursing assistant at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia claims they aren't being given the proper protective gear.They say care providers no longer have access to face masks and have been forced to use the same one for weeks.The CNA has asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job.Their voice has been altered to protect their identity."We have been provided one mask that is to be worn every shift for a duration of two weeks preferably up to a month," the CNA told Action News.The CNA claims if they want a new mask, they have to continuously nag management or attempt to look for one elsewhere.According to them, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, medical staff could freely access protective gear.Now, they say, "We walk into each patient's room and we are practically contaminating every single patient's room when we go in and out."A chart on the CDC's website explains that surgical masks should only be used once and should be switched out after every patient.Surgical masks are simple face coverings, they're not the more protective N95 masks that are in very short supply.The CNA says it's much of the same when it comes to protective gowns, they're only given one to wear.The CNA is now concerned about contracting the coronavirus and unknowingly bringing it home."We all have family, we all have little ones at home and we don't know what we're potentially being exposed to."On Friday, Kaweah Delta said that 21 of its 5,000 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.We reached out to Kaweah Delta for comment on the CNA's concerns, but have not yet heard back.But in a Friday statement, the hospital says it is doing health screenings on employees daily, which includes taking temperatures and checking for symptoms.