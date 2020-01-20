car theft

Kerman police search for man who stole car from McDonald's parking lot

Kerman police are searching for the suspect who stole a car in a McDonald's parking lot on Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kerman police are searching for the suspect who stole a car in a McDonald's parking lot on Friday.

Surveillance video shows the man getting into a 1999 Honda CRV in the restaurant's parking lot off of Highway 180 and Highway 145.

California Highway Patrol officers later discovered the car in Ceres, California, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Kerman Police Department at 559-600-3111.
