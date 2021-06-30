Campfires banned at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks amid extreme fire danger

Starting Thursday, July 1, at 12:00 pm, officials will enact a parkwide campfire and smoking ban for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
The restrictions include all campgrounds, picnic and day-use areas and wilderness locations inside the parks.
There are no exceptions to the change under the Stage 3 fire restrictions.
The new rules come just days after Sierra National Forest officials issued their own temporary fire restrictions for some areas.