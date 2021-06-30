camping

Campfires banned at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks amid extreme fire danger

Officials will enact a parkwide campfire and smoking ban for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Extreme fire danger and dry conditions are only expected to worsen in the coming days in two national parks, leading officials to increase fire restrictions to the highest level.

Starting Thursday, July 1, at 12:00 pm, officials will enact a parkwide campfire and smoking ban for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

The restrictions include all campgrounds, picnic and day-use areas and wilderness locations inside the parks.

There are no exceptions to the change under the Stage 3 fire restrictions.

The new rules come just days after Sierra National Forest officials issued their own temporary fire restrictions for some areas.

