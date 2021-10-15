west nile virus

Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials in Kings County have confirmed the county's first West Nile Virus death of the year.

"Though we are late in the season for mosquitos, this is a stark reminder of how important it is to eliminate the sources where mosquitos can propagate," said Heather Silva, Assistant Director of the Kings County Public Health Department.

Officials say many who contract West Nile Virus won't have symptoms but about 25% might have headache or fever.

West Nile Virus mosquito activity in Kings County was reported on July 12.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.
