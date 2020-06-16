business

Kirkland's in northwest Fresno is shutting down

The location's final day of business is in about a month - on July 14th.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A home decor store in Northwest Fresno is closing its doors.

Kirkland's in the marketplace at El Paseo has posted signs, telling customers about the closure and clearance sale.

The location's final day of business is in about a month - on July 14th.

So far, the other locations in North Fresno and Clovis will stay open.

The Kirkland's at El Paseo was one of the first retailers to open in the shopping center five years ago.
