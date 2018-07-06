CRIME

Lawmaker blames Prop. 47 for Old Fig shooting death

EMBED </>More Videos

Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) blames Prop. 47 for leading to the shooting and killing of a teen in the Old Fig Garden neighborhood. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) is not holding back, outraged that Joseph Espinoza, 22, arrested for the murder of Nick Kauls, 17, was cited and released from a Motel 6 in Fresno hours before the deadly crime for possession of methamphetamine. He says it was allowed to happen because of Prop. 47.

"This man would be alive today if there was not Prop. 47 that turned his possession of methamphetamine into a misdemeanor," said Patterson. "It would have been a felony he would have been taken from the streets and put in the jail,"

RELATED: Man charged for allegedly shooting and killing teen in Old Fig Garden area

Who was put in jail was Espinoza's friend. Police say he was in possession of two handguns and they believe his arrest is why Espinoza went on his hunt for money.

"'We know that Espinoza went out that evening for the purpose of committing robberies, in order to raise bail money to get his friend, Jose Figueroa out of jail," said Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer.

Addiction counselor Debbie Harkness disagrees. She says research recently done by UC Irvine's School of Social Ecology points out the facts.

"The last study was done in May of 2018 that violent crimes have not increased due to Prop. 47. The only thing they showed an increase in were car thefts and some property thefts."

As the debate surrounding Prop. 47 continues, ABC30 30 Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi says the suspect, if found guilty, is looking at life in prison or possibly the death penalty.

"The young man was trying to get the sentence, in this case, is going to be substantial sentence there is no question about it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingfresno county sheriff departmentfresno police departmentdrug arrestFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News