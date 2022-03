LE GRAND, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large fire tore through an abandoned building in Merced County early Friday morning.It happened just before 1 am on Washington Avenue and Jefferson Street in Le Grand.Crews believe the fire first sparked in a trailer and quickly spread to a former restaurant.The building was being used for storage, but the flames destroyed most of what was inside it.Crews from Merced County fire departments helped to battle the blaze.No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.