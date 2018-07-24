FRESNO

License plate reader helps Fresno Police catch stolen car suspect

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On Monday, an officer with the Fresno Police Department's Southeast District received a license plate reader (LPR) alert on a stolen 2013 VW Passat being driven in the area of Madison and First.

In a Facebook post, Fresno Police say officers attempted to stop the VW; however, the driver accelerated and failed to yield. A pursuit was initiated but then called off for public safety when conditions became unsafe. Officers last saw the VW heading east on the SR168 freeway from the SR180 freeway.

Detectives from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) responded to the area to assist and saw the stolen VW exiting the SR168 freeway at McKinley. The VW headed west on McKinley then north on Fairfax where the driver abandoned the vehicle. As detectives closed in on him, the driver fled on foot but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The driver was identified as Zachary Lewis, 18, of Fresno. Lewis was found to be on felony probation from a prior felony evading case. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony evading, felony auto theft charges, resisting arrest and probation violation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresnoarrestfresno police departmentstolen carFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News