Fresno's Light House Recovery Center rebuilds after fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Light House Recovery Center in downtown Fresno is hosting its grand re-opening after a fire destroyed the non-profit facility in October of 2021.

"When you're coming to a house of hope, and it looks like this, you have a different perception," said the Light House Recovery Center CEO Vikki Luna.

She believes the future is bright when it comes to helping women overcome drug and alcohol addiction in the Central Valley.

The non-profit has provided residential and outpatient programs since 2007, which include education, training, employment and therapy.

"The women that we serve (are) somebody's mother. Somebody's daughter, somebody's sister. And they need help," said Luna.

It's been over two years since the original Light House burned down.

Luna said the fire started after a roof repair went wrong at the historic building.

Video from that day shows how intense the flames were.

Insurance didn't cover all of the costs to rebuild the million-dollar home, so the Light House raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"We did various fundraisers. On our website, people were contributing. The community really rallied around," said Luna.

Now, the center is showing how it has risen from the ashes with an open house on Thursday.

Before the fire, Luna said the home could host 17 women and children, but now it can serve up to 27 people.

People like Hollee Thomas.

"I feel safe. Not just feeling physically safe. I feel emotionally safe," said Thomas.

Thomas has been in the program for about two weeks, and she says it's been a long time since she's felt this secure.

"We need to be able to become comfortable with ourselves and know that we are good people still. And that there's good things that could come out of us," said Thomas.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.