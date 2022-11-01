Man shot multiple times in Livingston, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in Livingston on Monday.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in Livingston on Monday.

It happened just after 4 pm near Hammatt Ave and Walnut Ave. Police say it is an area with multiple businesses, including a gas station and a taqueria.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Police say they do not know what led up to the shooting at this time.

Authorities are looking for a man wearing black and red who left the scene.