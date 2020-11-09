localish

81-year-old grandpa, Gil Walker, is Dunkin' Donuts' sweetest customer

By Chris Bollini
CONCORD, Calif. -- Gil Walker visits Dunkin' Donuts every day to enjoy his usual coffee and maple donut bar. Employees affectionately call him "Grandpa."

"The kids were so friendly," Walker shares.

"It's more than donuts and coffee," Dunkin' Donuts owner Matt Cobo adds. "This is a place where we connect with people."

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Walker was worried about the Concord-based store and its workers. "I was worried maybe that he was going to lose business or have to shut down," Walker explains.

As a result, Walker put $280 in an envelope and asked Cobo to hand it out to his employees. "I just want them to know that I appreciate what they do and I want to help out a little bit," Walker reveals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordkgocoronavirus californiacustomergrandparentsall gooddunkin' donutslocalishdonutscovid 19
LOCALISH
Golden Gate Park celebrates 150th anniversary
Woman gives back to hungry veterans with home-cooked meals
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
Feeling the music: Dancing while Deaf
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Fresno Co. mountains sees first snowfall of 2020 with caution
High-speed chase with domestic violence suspect ends with crash in Fresno Co.
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Man shot multiple times in northeast Fresno
Family displaced after house fire in central Fresno
Show More
Central CA reacts to Joe Biden being named president-elect
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Brothers arrested in connection to Tulare Co. double shooting
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Creek Fire: 379,729 acres burned, 70% contained
More TOP STORIES News