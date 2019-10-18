teacher

Classroom Surprise Leaves Students with a Lesson in Giving

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Nely Ceja's TK classes and English language learners got a lesson in giving when the Helpful Honda people came to their class to bring them the STEM tools they needed. Nely described the experience as life changing for her students as second language learners. These young minds were so excited to have brand new STEM related tools to aid in their learning! This life changing experience is one of the many ways the Helpful Honda people support the Southern California Community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelestech giftsschoolteacherhonda
TEACHER
Teacher's Columbus Day shirt sparks controversy
Teacher on leave for 'rifle' comments about Greta Thunberg
Professor suspended for calling women 'useless' in lecture
Florida teacher probed after quiz refers to President Trump as 'idiot'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia mom speaks out, a month after Amber Alert turned tragic
Ex-Madera Police dispatcher gets 270 days in jail for sex crimes
CDCR employee dead, another injured in deadly crash
Fire causes $85,000 in damages at Visalia shopping center
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Parents share memories of 5-year-old Kassidy who drowned in bathtub
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says
Show More
Trial begins for Visalia couple accused of starving children
30 years after the Loma Prieta quake, a Fresno man remembers his partner
Tulare County sergeant arrested, charged with domestic violence
Get your cat vaccinated for rabies, say Fresno County health officials
Man who tried to stab 8 people in Fresno appears in court
More TOP STORIES News