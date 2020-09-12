Lone Star Sausage & BBQ: Former deputy went from chasing hot leads to smoking hot links

HOUSTON, Texas -- Kevin Mason first fell in love with BBQ when he was playing football and running track for the University of Houston.

He did not have very much time to eat in between classes and practices and became a regular at local BBQ joints. But after his football career ended in 1989, Mason went into law enforcement and started making sausages at home as a hobby.

Friends and family started requesting orders when he posted pictures on Facebook so in 2016, Mason opened a food trailer to sell his homemade sausages.

A few years later, he was able to open his restaurant called Lonestar Sausage and BBQ.

Mason said he was used to serving his community as a deputy, and he thinks cooking for others is still serving, just in a different way.

"We are just a small business with a small sign. But we have a big passion and a big love for what we do here," Mason said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbbqfoodbe localish houstonktrkrestaurantbarbecuebite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 182,225 acres burned with 6% containment
Creek Fire: 22 people stuck at Lake Florence, Lake Edison brought to safety
Child among 3 killed in southeast Fresno crash
Creek Fire: Where you can donate food, necessities for evacuees
Creek Fire: Some Madera Co. residents stay behind to help first responders
Creek Fire: Family speechless after finding their home survived
Creek Fire: Clovis firefighter loses home, business to wildfire
Show More
Creek Fire: Fresno BBQ restaurant provides free meals for evacuees
Creek Fire: Fresno Co. horse ranch housing 500 animals
Foothill goat farm finds way to operate business at a distance
US remembers September 11th terror attacks on 19th anniversary
Creek Fire: Families heartbroken to see their homes destroyed
More TOP STORIES News