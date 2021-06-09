cereal

Loki Charms are 'mischievously delicious,' limited-edition cereal sells out in seconds

By Brock Koller
EMBED <>More Videos

Chatting with the cast of Loki, newest Marvel series on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA -- Lucky the Leprechaun is always worried someone will take his Lucky Charms cereal. But this time, he has someone to really worry about. Loki.

The Marvel villain is temporarily taking over the "magically delicious" cereal.

Loki has turned it into Loki Charms which are, of course, "mischievously delicious."

The Marvel-General Mills collaboration celebrates the release of the Disney+ series "Loki."



The show starring Tom Hiddleston premiered Wednesday on the streaming service.

Hiddleston is even featured on the Loki Charms box.

Only 3,500 boxes of the cereal were available for purchase, not in grocery stores, but online.

To get your hands on the limited-edition green box, you had to visit MischievouslyDelicious.com starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The boxes ,selling for $4.99 each, sold out in seconds!

Would "Thor Charms" have sold out as quickly?



It's not yet known if more boxes of Loki Charms will become available in the future.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentmarveldisney+ streaming servicecerealconsumer
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CEREAL
General Mills increasing prices in 2022
Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch oatmeal coming soon
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Seafood & Cereal: Restaurant Serves Unique Combos
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News