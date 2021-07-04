1 murdered in the area of College Greens Park in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are investigating a shooting in the area of College Greens Park as a homicide.Police were called just before 10 on Sunday morning about a man found dead with gunshot wounds in the southwest part of the park.It was the same area where they had received calls about shots fired on Saturday night.Police say the victim could be connected to another incident that night, when another man with gunshot wounds arrived at the Los Banos Memorial Hospital, less than 2 miles from where the homicide victim was found.The victim at the hospital is recovering but is not cooperating with officers.Police say they are investigating if the two incidents are related.If you have any information about either incident, you are urged to contact Los Banos police.