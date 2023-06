LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Los Banos on Friday.

The shooting happened around 3 pm in the area of Pacheco Boulevard and Tanner Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

No other details about the shooting have been released by police at this time.

Pacheco Boulevard is still open but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.