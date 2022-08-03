Man found guilty of second-degree murder for stabbing at Fresno barbershop

On Wednesday, the court found Luis Lopez guilty of second-degree murder for stabbing Alex Solorio to death inside the barbershop where they worked.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been found guilty of murder at a northwest Fresno barbershop last year.

Lopez and Solorio were both barbers at Colima's Fade Shop when investigators say the two got into an argument that turned deadly.

It happened inside the business after hours and without any witnesses to the actual murder, defense attorney Antonio Alvarez argued Lopez acted in self-defense.

This was the second time Lopez had been tried in court. He was initially found not guilty of first-degree murder.

His sentence is 16 years to life in prison.