Madera man pleads guilty of intending to distribute counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl: DOJ

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Department of Justice says a Madera man has pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The DOJ said Joshua Christopher Astorga, 29, was arrested February 8 in Madera County on possession of 2,500 counterfeit M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.

Federal agents said in September 2021 they learned of Astorga's involvement in dealing counterfeit M-30 pills, the street name for oxycodone pills, but these were laced with dangerous fentanyl.

They allege he conspired with another individual to distribute 100 M-30 pills.

Astorga negotiated a sale of 500 pills on February 8, DOJ says. California Highway Patrol recovered 2,500 M-30 pills from his car during a traffic stop.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 27 and faces a minimum of five years and maximum of 40 years in prison as well as a fine up to $5 million.