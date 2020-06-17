Madera police searching for runaway teens who may be in Fresno-area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are searching for three runaway teenagers on Wednesday.Officials say Danitza Castillo, 13, Ansalina Moralez, 13, and Gael Gomez, 14, could be together in the Fresno-area and ask for the public's help finding them.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.