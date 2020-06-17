missing teenager

Madera police searching for runaway teens who may be in Fresno-area

Madera police are searching for three runaway teenagers on Wednesday.

(Madera Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are searching for three runaway teenagers on Wednesday.

Officials say Danitza Castillo, 13, Ansalina Moralez, 13, and Gael Gomez, 14, could be together in the Fresno-area and ask for the public's help finding them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderamaderamissing teenager
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING TEENAGER
Missing 13-year-old boy from Merced found safe
Missing 16-year-old Avenal teen found safe, police say
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera Co. girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man assaulted, carjacked while working on car in his driveway
Central California coronavirus cases
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Suspect arrested after burglary at southwest Fresno Auto Zone
Central Valley "left behind" on federal COVID contracts
3 states report record-breaking 1-day increases in COVID-19 cases
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Show More
Kings Co. deputy returns to work after being shot in Paso Robles
Man arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank
Fresno Co. wants recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood, plasma
State Superintendent to give update on CA schools reopening
Fresno Fire sees rise in calls this year
More TOP STORIES News