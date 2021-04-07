madera wine trail

Madera Wine Trail holding wine tasting event this month

EMBED <>More Videos

Madera Wine Trail to hold weekend wine tasting event this month

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local wineries are getting ready to welcome back visitors.

The Madera Wine Trail is inviting the public to a weekend of vino at several area wineries and tasting rooms.

"For the Love of Wine" will be held Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, and will include wine tasting, food and live music.

Organizers say the event has been carefully planned with safety in mind. Guests will have to make an appointment to allow for limited attendance.

Masks will be required, and sanitizing stations will be available at all winery locations.

You can visit MaderaWineTrail.com for tickets.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmaderamadera countymadera wine trailfoodwinemaderaevents
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MADERA WINE TRAIL
Tasting rooms along the Madera Wine Trail reopen today
Yosemite reopens to tourists, but Oakhurst still impacted
Your weekend
Music for Mutts raising money for the Valley Animal Center
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News