Madera Wine Trail holding wine tasting event this month

The Madera Wine Trail is inviting the public to a weekend of vino at several area wineries and tasting rooms.
"For the Love of Wine" will be held Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, and will include wine tasting, food and live music.
Organizers say the event has been carefully planned with safety in mind. Guests will have to make an appointment to allow for limited attendance.
Masks will be required, and sanitizing stations will be available at all winery locations.
You can visit MaderaWineTrail.com for tickets.