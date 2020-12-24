Visalia boy's wish to meet police officers comes true

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6673459" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You're about to meet a real life superhero, and not just because he's dressed like one.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley child's special wish was granted when he was surprised by some of his heroes.Make-A-Wish Foundation organizers shared some pictures from the magical moment on Wednesday.Two of Ruben's favorite people are Spider-Man and police officers, so the organization called on the Visalia Police Department to make a special stop by his house.Local officers even brought along their K-9 officers, who were happy to see Ruben and his family.He will have a whole bunch of new Spider-Man gear and presents to put under the tree just in time for Christmas.