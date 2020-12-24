Visalia boy's wish to meet police officers comes true

Make-A-Wish Foundation organizers shared some pictures from the magical moment on Wednesday.
Two of Ruben's favorite people are Spider-Man and police officers, so the organization called on the Visalia Police Department to make a special stop by his house.
Local officers even brought along their K-9 officers, who were happy to see Ruben and his family.
He will have a whole bunch of new Spider-Man gear and presents to put under the tree just in time for Christmas.
RELATED: 13-year-old becomes 'superhero' to help homeless