DRIVE BY SHOOTING

Man arrested after drive-by shooting in Southwest Fresno, witnesses say

Officers say 28-year-old Ronnie Mack first began shooting from his car near Fig and Roy avenues before driving away. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police took a man into custody after witnesses saw him firing a gun from his vehicle in Southwest Fresno.

Officers say 28-year-old Ronnie Mack first began shooting from his car near Fig and Roy avenues before driving away. The department used its helicopter to follow the suspect as he sped down Highway 180.

However, according to police, he eventually pulled over and then ran from officers. Authorities say extra police on duty this weekend helped in making the arrest.

No one was injured in the incident.

Mack has been booked in the Fresno County Jail on several charges, including felony evading officers and parole violation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Man shot in drive by shooting in Central Fresno
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Southwest Fresno that has left one injured
Fresno Police investigating deadly shooting in Central Fresno
Teen detained in connection with drive-by shooting in Downtown Fresno
Man sentenced to 65 years for deadly drive-by shooting
More drive by shooting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News