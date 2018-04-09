FRESNO

Man arrested in West Central Fresno for human trafficking

Police said they arrested a known gang member from Long Beach for human trafficking a minor in West Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police said they arrested a known gang member from Long Beach for human trafficking a minor in West Central Fresno.

Sunday, officers pulled over 34-year-old Gerrey Brown for not having a front license plate. They also found a girl under 18 in the car.

Police later found out the girl was from the Bay Area and Brown had convinced her to work as a prostitute throughout California for the past year.

Brown was booked into the Fresno County jail and is being held on more than $130,000 bail.
