Man arrested in West Central Fresno for human trafficking

Police said they arrested a known gang member from Long Beach for human trafficking a minor in West Central Fresno.Sunday, officers pulled over 34-year-old Gerrey Brown for not having a front license plate. They also found a girl under 18 in the car.Police later found out the girl was from the Bay Area and Brown had convinced her to work as a prostitute throughout California for the past year.Brown was booked into the Fresno County jail and is being held on more than $130,000 bail.