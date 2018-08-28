TULARE COUNTY

Man attacked by two pitbulls walking with child in Porterville

One man is recovering after being attacked by two pitbulls in Porterville.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
One man is recovering after being attacked by two pitbulls in Porterville. It happened on Road 223 near West Olive Avenue last Wednesday.

Police said the victim was walking with his child along Road 223 when he was attacked by the dogs, who escaped from a nearby home. The man did receive several dog bites during the attack but his child was not hurt.

Police searched the area for the dogs but were forced to shoot and kill one of them when the animal started to attack one of the officers. The other dog ran away and could not be found.

The officer was not hurt. The victim was treated for his injuries and released.
