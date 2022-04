MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been found dead following a car crash in Merced County.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the crash scene was found off Highway 59 and Snelling Road on Wednesday morning.The overturned car was found about 200 to 300 feet down an embankment on the side of the roadway.The CHP says the man's body found in the wreckage appears to show signs of decomposition.Officers have not yet identified the man.