Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in Fresno on Friday night.

The crash happened around 8 pm in the area of Tulare and 7th Street.

Fresno police say the man was standing in the middle of the roadway when he was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver pulled over after the crash and has been cooperating with the investigation.

The roadway is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours.