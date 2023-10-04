Family remembers 82-year-old veteran killed in stabbing inside Hanford store

Loved ones are remembering a man who was stabbed to death in a random attack inside a store in Hanford on Tuesday.

The family is asking for prayers at this time.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones are remembering a man who was stabbed to death in a random attack inside a store in Hanford on Tuesday.

82-year-old William Chartrand, or Bill, was rooted in his faith and loved his family and this country.

He was a veteran who served 23 years in the U.S. Navy.

On Tuesday afternoon, he stopped by the 99 Cents Only store in Hanford to pick up some birthday cards.

That's when police say 23-year-old Ryan Washington Jr. walked up and stabbed him to death- in a random act of violence.

"It's just completely unbelievable to us. The only solace we have is knowing that Bill was a strong Christian and knowing that he's at home now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said Martin Divine, Chartrand's stepson.

"There's no understanding to this. There's no words. It's just pure evil."

The suspect's mother says her son had mental health issues- and had been working with a probation officer in Kings County.

She says he spent five days at a Fresno Mental Health facility in September.

"I saw my son losing himself for a whole month and cried out for him from this probation department," explained Shayla.

Washington is now being held at the Kings County Jail on several felony charges.

Chartrand is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

Divine says Chartrand never met a stranger and was friendly to everyone.

He was an appliance repairman who worked for Sears for many years and then started his own business.

But he was most proud of his time in the service when he worked on an A-3 Skywarrior Plane.

"He loved this country, he was a patriotic man, he was a strong Christian most of all, he loved my mother, always putting her first, and he loved his family," expresses Martin.

The family is asking for prayers at this time.

The 99 Cents Only store remains closed until further notice.

We did reach out to Kings County regarding the suspect's history with their probation department, and we have yet to hear back.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.