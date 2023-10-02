Man killed after being hit by car in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car in Madera.

Madera Police responded to South G and 11th Streets at 7 p.m. Sunday for report a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic man with serious injuries in the road.

Life-saving measures were attempted on scene but the man died from his injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with officers as the incident remains under investigation.

