WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man killed after being hit by car in Madera

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Monday, October 2, 2023 3:39AM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car in Madera.

Madera Police responded to South G and 11th Streets at 7 p.m. Sunday for report a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic man with serious injuries in the road.

Life-saving measures were attempted on scene but the man died from his injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with officers as the incident remains under investigation.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW