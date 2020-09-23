homicide

Man killed, woman injured in southwest Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Stanislaus Street near Modoc Street around 5:30 am.

Investigators say they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. His name has not been released. A woman was also injured. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.



Police say the shooting happened during a small gathering, but a motive for the attack has not yet been determined.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Officers have the street blocked off as detectives investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestcrimehomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Woman killed during shootout on Highway 180 in central Fresno
230 years to life for gunning down 16-year-old last year, defendant's third strike
17-year-old boy killed in east central Fresno shooting
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno while standing outside
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 286,519 acres burned with 32% containment
Family trapped by Creek Fire recalls moments of terror, despair
Woman killed during shootout on Highway 180 in central Fresno
25 Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
SQF Complex Fire: 144,708 acres burned, 33% contained
Owner of Pismo's, Westwood's to sue Fresno over COVID-19 business closures
Show More
Local nail salons prepare to reopen
Fresno police seeing increase in gang-related shootings
NFL legend Gale Sayers dies at 77
Creek Fire: Marines and sailors begin work on fire fight
230 years to life for gunning down 16-year-old last year, defendant's third strike
More TOP STORIES News