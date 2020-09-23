Man killed, woman injured in southwest Fresno shooting, police say

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Stanislaus Street near Modoc Street around 5:30 am.
Investigators say they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. His name has not been released. A woman was also injured. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Happening now: According to @FresnoPolice 2 people shot near Modoc and San Joaquin, one male has died and a female was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BjJuE9Qkkk— Sam Photog (@Sagl123) September 23, 2020
Police say the shooting happened during a small gathering, but a motive for the attack has not yet been determined.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Officers have the street blocked off as detectives investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.