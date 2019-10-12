police chase

Man leads police on chase, crashes into pole in northeast Fresno

A man trying to get away from Fresno police officers crashed into a power pole in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man trying to get away from Fresno police officers crashed into a power pole in northeast Fresno.

Investigators say MAGEC detectives saw a car without license plates on Bulldog Lane and Sixth around 5:30 p.m. When they got out to talk to the driver, he took off speeding towards Shaw before crashing his car.

He then took off running with a gun in his hand and was found a short time later.

Officers say the gun he was holding has not been found and they are still trying to track down the weapon.

They have also learned the vehicle he was inside had been reported stolen.

No word yet on what charges the suspect will face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastcrimepolice chasefresnocrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Police Tesla runs low on juice during South Bay chase
Police apprehend man after bizarre chase in waves at Venice Beach
Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting after police chase
Police looking for chase suspect in east central Fresno neighborhood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire: 5,100 acres, 40 percent contained
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
How SoCal wildfire affects travelers heading to LA from the Valley
Ice Cube concert start time pushed back due to SoCal wildfire traffic delays
Officials say California man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
Fresno FC responds to city statement on efforts to keep team in Fresno
VIDEO: South Valley kids drive past SoCal wildfire on bus ride home
Show More
Man suffers heart attack while trying to battle Saddleridge Fire
Kids hiding their vaping devices in plain sight, county survey says
Clovis PD looks to combat crime with help of Ring doorbell cameras
City of Tulare installs stop signs at multiple locations after public requests
New app gives students access to e-books without library card
More TOP STORIES News