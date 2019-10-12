Man leads police on chase, crashes into pole in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man trying to get away from Fresno police officers crashed into a power pole in northeast Fresno.Investigators say MAGEC detectives saw a car without license plates on Bulldog Lane and Sixth around 5:30 p.m. When they got out to talk to the driver, he took off speeding towards Shaw before crashing his car.He then took off running with a gun in his hand and was found a short time later.Officers say the gun he was holding has not been found and they are still trying to track down the weapon.They have also learned the vehicle he was inside had been reported stolen.No word yet on what charges the suspect will face.