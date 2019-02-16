Fresno Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.Officers say a 29-year-old Hispanic man was shot in the chest while in the front yard of a home on Pottle Avenue near Merced Street.The victim was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center with a serious gunshot wound.Police say the suspect's vehicle is a gray Camaro, somewhere between the years 2000 to 2015. They believe the victim was the intended target.