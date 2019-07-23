shooting

Man shot in the chest outside central Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in front of a gas station in central Fresno.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Blackstone and Garland Avenues.

Police say a man and a woman were standing near the Arco station when another man approached and opened fire.



The victim, a man in his twenties, was shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The woman who witnessed the shooting was not hurt.

Officials say the suspect ran away. Despite helicopters and extra units, officers could not find him.

Police described the suspect as a man who is possibly in his mid-twenties, wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are still looking for clues and hope someone in the area might have surveillance video to help them get a better look at the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralshooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
15-year-old girl shot 7 times in drive-by shooting
Suspect arrested after deadly SoCal crime spree
Family desperate for answers in killing of SoCal woman
Shooting investigation underway near southwest Fresno cooling center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News