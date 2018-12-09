Man stabbed over northeast Fresno parking spot

Fresno police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man several times over a parking spot in northeast Fresno Saturday night.
The victim got out of his car outside of Las Micheladas Sushi and Bar, just west of the Fresno state campus, and he got into an argument, then a fistfight, and then the knife came out.

A friend dropped him off at Saint Agnes Medical Center and the man in his twenties is expected to be okay.
Police haven't released any information about a suspect as of early Sunday morning.
