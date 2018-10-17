COURT CASE

Man accused of killing daughter-in-law's parents found incompetent by doctor

A double murder defense is developing after the first court appearance for a man suspected of killing his daughter-in-law's parents.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Double murder defendant Darshan Dhanjan has been found incompetent by a doctor.

He will be moved to Atascadero to restore competency.


Dhanjan's case was on hold until a pyschicatrist could evaluate his mental condition.

He's charged with murdering two people -- the other set of grandparents to the 4-year-old girl who was at home with her mother when police say Dhanjan shot the victims and threatened to shoot his daughter-in-law as well.

RELATED: Mental health hurdles pop up in family dispute double murder case

RELATED: Man taken into custody suspected of killing daughter-in-law's parents in their home
