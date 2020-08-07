1 killed in car crash near Orange Cove

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are at the scene of a deadly car accident in Fresno County.The crash took place at Manning Avenue and Jacobs Avenue which is just south of Orange Cove at about 5 pm.The two-car crash took place between a black Honda and a grey Honda.A cause for the crash is under investigation.If you are traveling near Orange Cove, you're asked to avoid the area on Manning Avenue between Hills Valley Road and Anchor Avenue.