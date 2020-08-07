1 killed in car crash near Orange Cove

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are at the scene of a deadly car accident in Fresno County.
The crash took place at Manning Avenue and Jacobs Avenue which is just south of Orange Cove at about 5 pm.
The two-car crash took place between a black Honda and a grey Honda.
A cause for the crash is under investigation.
If you are traveling near Orange Cove, you're asked to avoid the area on Manning Avenue between Hills Valley Road and Anchor Avenue.
