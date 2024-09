How you can get involved during 'Red Cross Month'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The month of March is "Red Cross Month," highlighting the importance of volunteerism, blood donation and support for the organization.

We sat down with Taylor Poisall, a local representative with the American Red Cross, to hear how you can get involved.

