Oak Fire: Full containment expected by Wednesday, CAL FIRE says

CAL FIRE expects to have the Oak Fire fully contained in Mariposa County by Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE expects to have the Oak Fire fully contained in Mariposa County by Wednesday.

Containment stands at 94 percent Monday morning.

Officials say fire activity has been low the last few days.

The Oak Fire was sparked near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire, which has been burning for over two weeks.

The Oak Fire has destroyed more than 100 homes.

Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)

A website has also been started, which can be found here.

For the latest developments, photos and videos on the Oak Fire, click here.