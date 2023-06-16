71-year-old man arrested for starting Oak Fire in Mariposa County that destroyed 100+ homes: MCSO

A 71-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Oak Fire in Mariposa County in July 2022.

The Oak Fire burned nearly 20,000 acres and left countless families without homes and resources.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 71-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Oak Fire in Mariposa County in July 2022.

CAL FIRE law enforcement officers took Edward Fredrick Wackerman into custody Friday on charges including suspicion of aggravated arson, arson that causes great bodily injury and arson causing damage or destruction of inhabited structures.

RELATED: Picture from Oak Fire named one of Time's top 100 photos of 2022

The Oak Fire burned nearly 20,000 acres and destroyed 127 homes plus 66 outbuildings.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation that led to Wackerman's arrest, including the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office plus state and federal agencies.

RELATED: Oak Fire: Community joins together to replace Mariposa County couple's beloved piano