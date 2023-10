Each year, the Marjaree Mason Center chooses 10 women and one business that raised the bar, inspiring others to build a better Valley.

Marjaree Mason Center to honor 10 women and one business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's an event honoring women taking action within our community.

The "Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards" is Wednesday, October 18th at 11 a.m. at the Fresno Convention Center New Exhibit Hall.

