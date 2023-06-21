Fresno County health officials confirm 2 measles cases in same home

Fresno County is urging local families to be on alert after confirming two cases of measles.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is urging local families to be on alert after confirming two cases of measles.

On Tuesday, the Fresno County Department of Public Health announced the cases came from one household.

They're working with health officials from Madera County and the state to contact anyone who may have been exposed.

Right now, we're told the risk to most residents is low but if you live in these areas, health officials say you should make sure your household is up to date on the measles vaccine.

Measles is highly contagious and can be spread by simply breathing in air in a room shared with a person who is infected.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash which usually starts on the face and then spreads down the body.

If you or your family members show signs, the county says to stay home, verify immunization status, then contact a doctor by phone.