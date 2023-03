Nikoh Mitchell played everywhere on the field in high school, but his left arm landed him at Fresno State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nikoh Mitchell played everywhere on the field in high school, but his left arm landed him at Fresno State.

On the mound, he helped the Diamond Dogs to an NCAA regional in 2019, but when that same arm required Tommy John Surgery, his future appeared to be in jeopardy.

That's when a position change and dedication to rehab lifted Mitchell back to stardom for the Diamond Dogs.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.