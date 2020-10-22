Video shows suspects vandalizing Merced car wash's Halloween decor

It appears the Grinch switched holidays and tried to steal Halloween in Merced.For the last four years, employees at the Rapid Xpress Car Wash on G Street and Park Avenue have transformed the business into a 120-foot long "Tunnel of Terror," complete with scary clowns, goblins and zombies.Surveillance video shows two people vandalizing the business and deliberately destroying decorations used to spook families as cars go through the wash.The Merced Police Department has identified the two suspects, but so far, there have been no arrests.Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.