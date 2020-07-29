CHP

Merced CHP mourns the loss of fellow K9 officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced California Highway Patrol officers are mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.

Officials say K9 Laika passed away from cancer in May. The dog was a huge asset to the department before her retirement in April 2018.

During her career, officers say she found more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 961 pounds of marijuana.

Laika also uncovered $3 million in drug money and 225 pounds of cocaine.

During her retirement, CHP Merced officers say Laika was used to help train K9 Beny, who was recently credited with making a drug bust back on July 15.
