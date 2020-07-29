Merced CHP mourns the loss of fellow K9 officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced California Highway Patrol officers are mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.Officials say K9 Laika passed away from cancer in May. The dog was a huge asset to the department before her retirement in April 2018.During her career, officers say she found more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 961 pounds of marijuana.Laika also uncovered $3 million in drug money and 225 pounds of cocaine.During her retirement, CHP Merced officers say Laika was used to help train K9 Beny, who was recently credited with making a drug bust back on July 15.