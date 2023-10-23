Motorcyclist killed in crash involving construction truck in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Merced County late Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened before 11:30 pm on Highway 152 near Gonzaga Road.

Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into a construction closure sign when trying to get off the highway.

The man then lost control of the motorcycle and hit a truck that was stopped to protect the construction workers.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

He has not been identified, but the CHP says he was 59 years old and from Los Banos.