MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are looking for a 22-year-old suspect in connection with a homicide on Saturday.They say Seth Lambert is considered armed and dangerous and they believe he may have escaped to Las Vegas.He drives a black 2000 Toyota truck with California license plate 7P33822.His bail is set at $1,000,000.If you have any information on where he is, please contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 209-385-4725.