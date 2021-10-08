28-year-old arrested in connection to Merced homicide

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a homicide investigation in Merced.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says detectives arrested Jacob Khaoone on Thursday. He's accused of killing 36-year-old Toontep Champa.Champa was found dead near the intersection of Mission Avenue and Mather Road on October 5.Officials have not provided further information regarding their investigation. A motive for the homicide was not released.Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7472.