Merced Police arrest 4 for firing at different homes

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested four suspects for shooting at multiple houses.

The properties are located on 8th Avenue, Evening Star Drive, and Santa Cruz Court.

Investigators say the people who live in the homes are all members of the same family, and they were all struck by bullets early Friday morning.

Officers later arrested William Pia and say he confessed to all three shootings.

Joseph Pia, Brandon Darrett, and Johnny Shamoun are accused of being with him at the time of the crimes and were also taken into custody.

Police say they found guns, ammunition, ski masks, and drugs during a search warrant at the suspects' home on Quail Avenue.
