Family, friends of Merced 16-year-old injured in shooting march for change

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a teen shooting victim is marching to send a message.They say Patrick Amador remains in critical condition, weeks after a shooting in downtown Merced.On Thursday, his friends and family marched in faith through the heart of the city, holding signs of support for Patrick.But out of fear of retaliation, his parents didn't want to be identified.They're hoping this walk not only sends a message of hope but also a call for change.16-year-old Patrick and four other teens were shot in downtown Merced."The kids who were shot, they're afraid to be here today...they're afraid to walk with us. That's a shame," said Patrick's mother.He remains in the intensive care unit in Modesto after his parents say he was shot in the head.Cameras caught video of the teens moments before shots were fired along Main Street two weeks ago.Police arrested a suspect, 48-year-old Daniel Mays, just days after the shooting, but he was later released after the Merced County District Attorney asked investigators to gather more evidence."It's been a roller coaster of emotions for all of us," said Patrick's mother.His father added: "It feels like they took the short way out, and got somebody and arrested them because they had a criminal history..and it seemed like an open-and-shut case. My heart goes out to their family."Patrick is expected to survive.He's undergone several surgerie and though his future seems uncertain, his family is staying strong as they pray for his recovery.Police say they're still working on the case and have made progress and should have some results within the next couple of weeks.